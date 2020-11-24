The first widespread snow of the season was just the beginning of what will be a slow burn storm system that will carry us through Wednesday.
Overnight
Snow will continue to transition to rain overnight as temperatures climb from the mid 30s around midnight, to around 40 degrees by sunrise. An additional 1.0"-1.5" of snow accumulation will be possible north and west of Saginaw Bay, but with rain taking over, we'll begin to melt that right back pretty quickly.
If you have to travel overnight, continue to use caution as roads will at least be wet but could remain slushy or even icy in some areas. The sliver lining will be a lack of strong wind overnight, with a SSE wind only clocking in at 6-12 mph.
Wednesday
We'll continue to deal with this storm system throughout the day on Wednesday, but the wintry side of it will be behind us. Temperatures will continue to warm into the low and mid 40s, with occasional light rain and drizzle making for a dreary day. Caution still warranted in your travels, but at least you won't need to worry about any snow or ice. Stay alert for some localized ponding on the roads though, especially in area where snow accumulation was heavier. The rapid melt from the warming temperatures and rain will likely leave the ground waterlogged.
The main area of low pressure will arrive during the evening commute, dragging in a round of widespread steady rain with it. The rain could be heavy at times throughout the evening, and will then continue intermittently into most of Wednesday night. Temps won't drop much as we head into Thanksgiving morning, with lows only in the low 40s.
Stay warm, everyone!
