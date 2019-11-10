Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the week.
While the weekend was relatively quiet, things will be taking a snowier and colder turn very quickly as we kick off the new workweek. Several Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued already.
For a complete listing and specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Snow is just getting started for our early morning commutes, especially down toward I-69. While the intensity may be on the lower side this morning, we expect that to gradually pick up as the morning goes along as well.
Although the intensity may not be at its strongest, still keep an eye out for any slick areas, especially on any elevated road surfaces, with temperatures below freezing region wide to start the day. Track snow this morning with our Interactive Radar.
Highs will only top out in the middle 20s to low 30s and feel more like the teens with our wind factored into the equation.
As cold air filters in and intensity of the snow picks up, accumulations will become more efficient, so road conditions will be deteriorating through the course of the day. Snow may be heavy at times and exceed snowfall rates of 1" per hour, possibly several inches per hour, especially in areas near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay. Thunder snow isn't entirely out of the question, either.
Snowfall will be consistent through early evening before eventually becoming more scattered late this evening into the overnight. Many inland areas will get a chance to see snow come to an end, but areas downwind of Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron will continue to see lake-effect snow.
Snowfall accumulations from this morning through Tuesday, a prolonged two day event for some, are expected to range from 1-4" in our lightest areas, to amounts that may exceed a foot in our hardest hit lake-effect snow areas. Our map is included below. It's important to emphasize this map is accumulations through Tuesday, not just Monday.
As if the snow wasn't enough, those lakeshore counties will also see the potential for lakeshore flooding again today. Lakeshore Flood Advisories run through 4 AM on Wednesday for beach erosion and high water levels.
Overnight lows will fall into the teens, which will no doubt keep slick areas apart of the equation on the roads through the Tuesday morning commute. School closings may even be possible in our hardest hit areas as well.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
