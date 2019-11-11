Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the week. Thank you to all the veterans.
Snow has spread all across the region. The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter weather alerts around the State.
For a complete listing and specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon the snow is really starting to increase, and all of us at this point have snow all across Mid-Michigan.
Track the snow all day using our Interactive Radar.
High temperatures today will only top out in the middle 20s to lower 30s and feel more like the teens with our wind factored in.
As cold air filters in and intensity of the snow picks up, accumulations will become more efficient, so road conditions will be deteriorating through the course of the day. Snow may be heavy at times and exceed snowfall rates of 1" per hour, possibly several inches per hour, especially in areas near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay. Thunder snow isn't entirely out of the question, either.
Snowfall will be consistent through the afternoon and early evening before eventually becoming more scattered later this evening into the overnight. Many inland areas will get a chance to see snow come to an end, but areas near Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron will see continued lake-effect snow.
Snowfall accumulations from this morning through Tuesday, a prolonged two day event for some, are expected to range from 2-4" in our lightest areas, to amounts that may exceed a foot in our hardest hit lake-effect snow areas. Our map is included below. It's important to emphasize this map is accumulations through Tuesday, not just Monday.
As if the snow wasn't enough, those lakeshore counties will also see the potential for lakeshore flooding again today. Lakeshore Flood Advisories run until 4 AM on Wednesday for beach erosion and high water levels.
Overnight lows will fall into the teens, which will no doubt keep roads very slick through the Tuesday morning commute. School closings may even be possible in our hardest hit areas as well.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.