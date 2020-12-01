Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Yesterday was one of those days in Mid-Michigan where it really depended on where you were. Those to the west just had a mostly cloudy and cold day, while those in the Thumb dealt with snow and slick roads.
Tuesday will be another split as snow continues to the east, while areas to the west see another dry, but cold and windy day.
Today & Tonight
If you didn't see snow yesterday, odds are your commute should be in decent shape. Keep an eye out if you're close to I-75 as there may be some isolated slick areas, but those west of there should be fine.
However, those under the Winter Weather Advisory (Huron, Lapeer, Sanliac, and Tuscola) should use caution, especially in the eastern Thumb, as your roads have a better chance to be slick.
Temperatures are below freezing this morning in the 20s, which would help snow stick a little more efficiently to the roads. Wind chills are solidly in the teens in most areas, too. Don't expect much change temperature wise today, as highs stay in the 30s, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.
Snow should continue in the eastern half of the viewing area today as the system responsible for our snow backs up a bit to the west. This may bring some snow into our northeastern areas like Iosco and Alcona counties that didn't see much yesterday, with some minor accumulations.
The eastern Thumb will have the most snow left to go, with an additional 1-3" possible through the rest of this event with some lake-enhancement from Lake Huron. Totals will taper off pretty rapidly from there as you go west to I-75.
Any snow should pull away from us by this evening and as the system moves east, it will drag some cloud cover with it. That should provide at least a few areas with some late day sun, with the best chances closest to US-127.
Lakeshore Flood Warnings and Advisories continue this morning as well, with rough waters expected to contribute to lakeshore flooding and erosion through today. Winds should die down a bit more on Wednesday.
Skies will continue clearing overnight into tomorrow morning, but thankfully our westerly wind will stay elevated enough to keep our lows from falling too far. We expect to start our Wednesday morning in the 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
