Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you had a great start to the week with a quiet Monday.
Things will pick up quite a bit for your Tuesday, with our next round of winter weather on the way today. While it may not seem like much for the early morning commutes and may take some time to get going, don't let that fool you. Snow will pick up in intensity and make travel difficult at times today.
Winter Weather Advisories are now in place area wide and will run through this evening. For more specific info on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Snow has slowed down for some areas early this afternoon, but there is still plenty of snow on the west side of the state that will swing through the area during the afternoon and early evening. Be prepared for snow to pick back up again if you've gotten a bit of a break.
While most of Mid-Michigan will have a chance to pick up some snow today, the highest accumulations and the worst of the road conditions are expected to fall in the advisory zone. Road conditions will be With a north northeast wind around 10-20 miles per hour, gusting to 25 miles per hour, blowing snow is possible and will have a chance to impact east and west roads especially.
Expectations for snowfall haven't changed much, but based on this morning's information we've nudged the top end just slightly upward, with a generally 2-5" of snow expected in the advisory zone. Areas north of the Tri-Cities will have a chance for accumulation too, but we expect most totals to be around 2-3".
One thing to keep an eye on with the north northeasterly winds will be the potential for any lake-enhanced snow in the Thumb later today as our system pulls away from us. It's possible if this occurs we could see some locally higher totals in the Thumb.
Snow should eventually wind down in most areas this evening, outside of any snow that may linger in the Thumb. Advisories will gradually expire from west to east as well. Slow travel will still be possible, especially on untreated roads.
Overnight, we should dry out and temperatures will fall into the teens in many spots. This keeps slick spots in play through the night and Wednesday morning's commute.
