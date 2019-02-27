Good Wednesday morning! Snow has returned to the area and that means snow-covered roads have also returned.
We'll be dealing with snow through the morning and for the first part of the afternoon, so some extra travel time to your destinations is likely needed this morning.
In the event of any school closings, you'll be able to find them on our Closings page.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area through this afternoon.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Snow will be most persistent through this morning and early afternoon before tapering off toward the evening drive times tonight. With temperatures well below freezing, this snow isn't have any trouble sticking to the roads.
Additional snowfall through this morning of 2-4" is a reasonable expectation at this time, bringing storm total snowfall to around 3-6" by the end of the event.
Highs this afternoon are expected to stay below freezing in the 20s, so slick roads remain a possibility on untreated surfaces this afternoon. Luckily for us today, winds aren't expected to be terribly strong today.
Scattered snow may be possible for a short time this evening, but it's not expected to be quite as robust as some of the activity this morning.
Overnight, expect skies to clear out at least partially, if not becoming mostly clear. With light winds and a fresh coating of snow, lows should have no trouble falling into the teens and single digits.
