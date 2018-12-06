A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces and roads alike greeted many of us on Thursday morning, but we're on to better conditions as we roll into the weekend! It's just going to get colder first.
Tonight
Snow showers and slick roads will continue to create travel headaches for us through the evening, but we'll see the leftover flakes wind down after midnight. Rolling in behind the pair of cold fronts responsible for the snow however, will be a sharply colder air mass that will make the fifth night of Hanukkah, the coldest so far!
Temperatures will take a dive into the middle and upper teens by morning, and even with lighter winds, we'll still experience wind chills in the single-digits from time to time.
Friday
We start the turn toward more tranquil conditions on Friday, thanks to a sprawling high pressure system spreading out across the central United States. Morning commuters will still want to remain vigilant for leftover icy spots from Thursday's snow, but aside from a possible stray flurry, we won't be adding any significant snow to the equation.
Mostly cloudy skies will remain the common denominator for all of us, but we'll manage a few breaks of sunshine from time to time too. The biggest thing to be prepared for will be the colder air in place, as highs will be limited to just the middle and upper 20s.
Clouds decrease on Friday night as high pressure draws closer to the Great Lakes, again allowing temperatures to plummet into the middle and upper teens.
The Weekend
For a change, we're not only going to get some sun this weekend, but it's going to be sticking around for a while too! High pressure will be making itself at home over the Great Lakes and Northeast, giving us two days of partly to mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will start the weekend in the low 30s, and climb closer to average in the mid 30s on Sunday.
What's more, those sunnier skies look like they'll even stick around as far out as Tuesday!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
