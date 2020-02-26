Snow will make its exit tonight, but our latest bout with more winter-like weather is just beginning.
Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until midnight for the following counties: GENESEE, HURON, LAPEER, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
LAKESHORE FLODD ADVISORY remains in effect until 10:00 PM for BAY and TUSCOLA Counties, and until 10:00 AM Thursday for HURON and SANILAC Counties.
Tonight
Wednesday's snow has been all about location. If you're north and west of Saginaw Bay, you've picked up little more than a few snow showers, while locations from the Tri-Cities south and east has been subjected to several hours of sustained, occasionally heavy snow. That snow will gradually diminish this evening as the storm system begin to track into the Northeast, tapering off after midnight. A few isolated snow showers will remain overnight as winds shift into the northwest, with the best chance falling across the northern Thumb and parts of M-55.
Some additional snow accumulation will occur this evening, heaviest across the Thumb where the flakes linger longer. Additional amounts will drop off quickly north and west where either no additional will fall, or snow tapers off sooner.
Even with the snow ending, Winter will continue to bite back with colder temperatures. Lows will fall into the upper teens in many areas by daybreak, with NW winds at 10-15 mph. That will push winds chills into the single-digits, so be prepared to bundle up in the morning!
Thursday
Be ready for a bitingly-cold Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies will take us through the day, along with scattered lake effect snow showers sweeping in from the northwest. While additional significant snow accumulation is not expected, heavier bursts of snow will lead to slick areas on the roads and brief reduction in visibility. Snow or not, stay alert in your commute throughout the day!
Northwesterly winds will show us no mercy, increasing to 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Combine that with highs only topping the middle to upper 20s, and we're looking at wind chills in the teens at best for most of the day.
Stay warm, everyone!
