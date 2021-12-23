Good Thursday evening Mid-Michigan! It's been a snowy Thursday afternoon and evening with a plethora of travel impacts around Mid-Michigan. Luckily, road conditions will improve the rest of the evening as snow tapers off, also as warmer air comes into the area. That warmer air will provide unseasonably mild temperatures for Christmas Eve and Day.
Tonight
Any snow remaining around Mid-Michigan will taper off this evening mostly by 8:00 PM. Road conditions will improve as more crews get out to plow and treat roadways. If you have any holiday travel this evening, some extra time will still be needed!
Low temperatures tonight will be achieved earlier than normal: the middle of the overnight rather than sunrise. Numbers will settle to around 30 degrees, but an advancing warm front to our southwest will gradually build temperatures through the morning on Friday. We'll see a south southeast wind between 5 to 10 mph.
Christmas Eve
Dry weather is expected to start our Christmas Eve, but wet weather chances will return as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. With temperatures ahead of our next system expected to warm well into 30s and 40s, rain will be our primary form of precipitation.
Although it will be a nuisance, especially during the evening, this rain should be fairly light too, and it's better to deal with than ice. Rainfall amounts look less than impressive, with most areas barely cracking 0.10" if that. If anything, this will provide some wet roadways for Christmas Eve travel, but conditions will be far better than Thursday evening.
Christmas Day
A frontal boundary is expected to linger just to our south on Saturday, which will keep some occasional showers in the forecast on Christmas Day. These aren't expected to last all day, but we'll keep a small chance in the forecast through early evening. These showers also look light and should primarily be in the form of rain, too. The highest chances for rain will be along I-69 and southward, with lesser chances as you go north.
Highs on Christmas Day will be in the upper 30s north to middle 40s south.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
