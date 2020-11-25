Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope you have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving tomorrow.
Winter weather returned to much of the region yesterday, bringing a good burst of snow to much of Mid-Michigan, especially in the northern half of the TV5 viewing area. So far this morning, it appears some areas picked up between 1-4" of new snow. As more totals come in, we'll be sure to share them!
As for our weather moving forward, things should improve after today as we work through the holiday weekend.
Today & Tonight
Although we're seeing mostly rain at this point in the morning, be sure to add a few extra minutes to be on the safe side, especially in areas farther to the north where snow added up a bit more yesterday. Slick and slushy roads will be possible for at least a little while longer, especially on side streets and back roads.
Temperatures are mostly above freezing at this point in the morning and should only get warmer through the morning, so we should see a trend mostly toward wet roads.
High temperatures will reach into the lower and middle 40s later this afternoon, with winds on the lighter side out of the southeast, turning a bit more easterly into the evening.
Any showers from this morning should wind down shortly and we'll likely go through a bit of a quiet period through early afternoon. However we won't be done with the rain yet as our next round of showers arrives from the south closer to the 2-3 PM time frame. Those showers will lift north through the evening and early overnight before ending Thursday morning.
When all is said and done, rainfall amounts should mostly fall around 0.50" or less. We could see some nuisance type flooding with the melting snow and added rainfall today.
Overnight lows will settle in the middle 30s to the north, to lower and middle 40s to the south. There could be some fog development overnight with light winds and lingering moisture.
Thanksgiving Day
Thankfully, our weather improves for Thanksgiving Day. There may some fog and spotty drizzle during the morning hours and skies will remain dreary, but overall we'll see a break from the more substantial showers.
High temperatures will rise well into the 40s and a few readings around 50 don't look like an unreasonable expectation.
Have a great Thanksgiving!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
