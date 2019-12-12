Snow made for some slick roads on Thursday evening, but things will improve for Friday.
Overnight
Snow will come to an end shortly after midnight, leaving quieter conditions behind into Friday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will persist for most of the region, but some clear breaks here and there will be possible too.
Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 30s throughout the night. A south-southwest wind at 10-20 mph will push wind chills into the upper teens and 20s.
Friday
For the end of the work week, how about we just have a dry, fairly comfortable day? Mostly cloudy skies will linger behind tonight's clipper system, but we don't stand to pick up any snow outside of a stray flurry in the morning.
High temperatures will get a well-earned bump up to about 40 degrees, rewarding us for the mid-week cold snap.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.