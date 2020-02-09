Good Sunday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend.
Snow will begin to wrap up overnight. This looks to set us up for a stretch of quiet weather to start the week.
Another chance of some more snow looks to arrive by mid-late week.
Get the latest forecast here!
Weather Alerts
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Snow has been picking up from this afternoon from west to east. This area of widespread snow will stick around for the rest of tonight before tapering off into the early hours of Monday.
This snow will have a chance to become heavy at times this evening, with rates possibly exceeding 1" per hour at times.
Overall snowfall accumulations from this system look to land between 2-4" around the Tri-Cities and Thumb off to the south and east, while areas to the north of the Tri-Cities could pick up slightly higher amounts between about 3-6" of snowfall.
Of course, this is a typical snowfall for February. But travel will be slow at times so be sure to allow plenty of time to reach your destinations. Visibility with greater snowfall rates won't be great either, so take it easy.
Once snow comes to an end, we'll see mostly cloudy skies linger into Monday morning with a chance for skies to break up a bit toward daybreak.
Overnight lows will settle into the lower to upper 20s.
Monday
An isolated snow shower is possible into early Monday morning. Most should be dry to start the morning commute. Still some slick spots will definitely be possible with temperatures starting the day in the 20s.
We improve into the afternoon hours. Clouds will begin to break allowing in some rays of sun!
Temperatures are expected to reach above freezing into the mid 30s. This will help with road treatments.
Remember safe shoveling tips with this snow being wet & heavy.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
