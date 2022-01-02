Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! Dry air caused yesterday's snow to get off to a slower start, but it picked up with some emphasis during the overnight hours. We're still waiting for snowfall reports to come into the Weather Center, but roadways are undoubtedly snow covered and slick this morning. Anyone travelling today should factor in some extra time!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM Sunday for GENESEE, HURON, LAPEER, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, and TUSCOLA.
Today
Snowfall from the overnight has been winding down this morning, but it's still holding on with some strength in the Thumb and along I-69 in-and-east of Flint. That snow is expected to completely wind down around 9:00 to 10:00 AM this morning. Overall northerly wind flow does provide a chance for a few lingering lake-effect snow showers in the Thumb during the afternoon, but also in a few of our lake-effect snow belts up north. Otherwise, clouds will break up at times this afternoon allowing for a few peeks of sunshine!
Although the sunshine will be a nice sight, temperatures will stay cold, though. Highs will only reach the lower and middle 20s by this afternoon, and a north northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph will make it feel like the teens for much of the day. Bundle up!
Tonight
We're dry with more cold air into tonight. Partly cloudy skies, even mostly clear at times, will bring temperatures down to near 10 degrees. Some locations will dive into the single digits, too. We will have a light wind out of the west tonight, but with temperatures that cold, almost any wind movement will bring wind chills down several degrees.
If you're back to school or work tomorrow, you'll want to bundle up as you're heading out!
Monday Quiet, More Snow Chances Midweek
The weather actually stays quite tame into the first day of the workweek, just with continued cold. Mid-Michigan will stay with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle and upper 20s. The wind will turn to the southwest and sustain between 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 at times.
We're seeing signs of another dip in the jet stream around midweek, Wednesday/Thursday. This could provide enough forcing for another low pressure system with some accumulating snowfall. Accumulations look to be on the lower side for Mid-Michigan, with higher numbers focused in the tip of the Mitt and in the U.P.. We're also expecting some breezy conditions with this system, too. Stay tuned for updates!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
