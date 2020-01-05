Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great weekend and we hope you had a great start to the new year!
After some snow to end out the weekend, we get a chance to dry out to start the week!
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for several Mid-Michigan counties until early Monday morning. Get the latest on your area here.
Tonight
Snow showers carry into the evening before wrapping up overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected from any activity observed going forward.
Slick spots are likely going into the overnight hours especially on bridges and overpasses. Use extra caution on any untreated roads.
Lows tonight will fall down into the mid and upper 20s.
Winds will also begin to increase into the evening. South southwest winds around 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 25+ mph are expected into Monday.
Monday
Some clouds will linger early on. More clearing is expected into the late morning and afternoon hours.
More sunshine is expected to start the week. Overall partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day.
Temperatures will be back into the upper 30s for highs.
Winds stay breezy mainly from the west around 10-20 mph gusting to 25+ mph early on. These will look to slowly ease up into the evening.
