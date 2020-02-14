Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Snow from yesterday's system has largely come to an end but in its wake, it left plenty of cold air and some of the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season. If bitter cold isn't quite your style, you'll be pleased to know it won't be lasting long with a "warm up" into the weekend.
Today & Tonight
Outside of any flurries that may remain this morning, things look pretty quiet for Friday. Keep an eye out for any icy roads that are left over from Thursday as temperatures have fallen down into the single digits and even below zero in some spots.
If that weren't cold enough, wind chills certainly will be where the wind is actually registering this morning (some have gone calm). We've seen some areas drop below -10 so far today so it's definitely a morning to make sure the kids are dressed appropriately out the door.
Highs don't get much warmer this afternoon with teens expected and wind chills staying in the single digits, if not below zero, for much of our Friday.
Winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the west southwest.
Skies will have a chance to start with some sunshine this morning, but lake clouds from the west side of the state will gradually press eastward through the course of the day. We'll trend toward a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon and early evening.
Outside of any flurries, we shouldn't have any wet weather issues. Skies will clear up a bit overnight allowing for another cold night, although not quite as cold as our Thursday night.
Lows should settle into the single digits and teens, staying above zero tonight.
Saturday & Sunday
Despite the chilly start to the day, we're in for a decent warm up on Saturday with highs climbing back toward the 30 degree mark. This will feel quite a bit different than Friday.
It's worth noting that winds will be quite breezy on Saturday, sustained around 10-20 miles per hour out the southwest with gusts near 30 miles per hour at times. This should keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.
Skies may start with some sunshine but will cloud up into the afternoon with our next chances of snow showers. These snow showers don't look all that significant, more or less a nuisance during your Saturday evening plans. Accumulations, if any, shouldn't amount to much.
Those should lose their steam overnight into Sunday morning, giving us a dry second half of the weekend. Temperatures won't fall too far Saturday night, so we should start much more mild in the 20s to around 30 Sunday morning.
This sets us up for a warmer day, under mostly cloudy skies, in the lower and middle 30s on Sunday afternoon. Wind chills will likely be a little more tolerable with winds backing off to around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.