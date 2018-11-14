Sunny skies gave us a needed boost of energy on Wednesday, but our next bout with wintry weather is already closing in.
Tonight
We'll keep the skies clear across Mid-Michigan tonight, following Wednesday's sunshine. High pressure centered over northern Illinois will continue to build east, cutting across the Great Lakes overnight. Unseasonably cold air will remain locked in place too, as lows dive in the low 20s once again. Lack of wind will be a saving grace though, keeping the wind chill factor to a minimum.
Opening day for firearm hunting season starts tomorrow. Check out what you can expect when heading out to the woods with your hunting forecast.
Thursday
You know how things work here in Michigan. Our allotment of sun will prove brief, as a new storm system rolls right back in across the region on Thursday. Our departing high pressure system will put up a fight at first, though. Partly to mostly sunny skies will greet most of us on Thursday morning, but clouds will go back on the increase by midday.
Rain and snow showers will begin to break out along I-69 with the arriving clouds as early as noon, then spread northward over the course of the early afternoon. By the evening drive, a wide swath of light to moderate snow mixed with occasional rain will overtake most of Mid-Michigan, making for another slate of messy road conditions. Temperatures will inch slightly higher than the previous few days, seeing high top out in the upper 30s to around 40.
The storm system will begin to pull away into the New England on Thursday evening as a new low rapidly develops off the coast of Delaware. This will quickly take most of the storm's energy away from the Great Lakes, leaving a scattered slate of rain and snow showers behind. These will transition entirely to snow showers overnight as temperatures cool back to the low 30s.
Friday
Leftover snow showers will linger into Friday morning, leaving us with icy or snow-covered roads for the commute to work and school. We'll left with mostly cloudy skies once snow showers come to an end after midday, but temperatures are going to fight their way to around 40 one more time. That's still below normal, but a little closer to it at least.
At storm's end, most locations will pick up a general 1"-2" of snow, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Like last Friday, road treatments should keep roads clear, but you're going to want to exercise caution in all of your travels through the end of the week.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
