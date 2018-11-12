Overnight
A slow-moving cold front will continue to inch its way eat and away from Michigan overnight. A swath of snow impacting areas from the Tri-Cities south and east will eventually follow suit, breaking up to isolated snow showers by 2:00 AM.
Little accumulation up to 1" at most will pile up on grassy and elevated surfaces, leaving road surfaces wet for overnight travelers. With temps falling into the mid 20s again, those wet roads may take an icy turn, so remain alert into the Tuesday morning commute.
Tuesday
Isolated snow showers will linger into the day on Tuesday after the passage of a cold front. The majority of any snow shower activity will be falling in the form of lake effect. With lake effect, few select areas will receive snow while others won't see anything at all. Those who do can expect a quick dusting with some reduced visibility.
Temperatures behind the passing cold front look to be even colder than what was recorded on Monday. High will be lucky to break freezing staying in the low 30s.
Winds will be a touch on the breezy side out of the west northwest around 10-15 mph. This will make wind chills or feels like temperatures feel more like the 20s.
After all of the snow, some sunshine looks to make a return to the forecast! Find out when in your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
