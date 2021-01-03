Good Sunday morning! We hope you've had a great first weekend of 2021 so far and hope your Sunday is just as nice.
Dry weather allowed for some improvement out on the roads Saturday and a chance to clean up as well. It looks like many areas will stay dry on Sunday, too. However, there are some areas that will also get another round of snow today, adding a bit of accumulation to Wednesday's and Friday's total.
Today & Tonight
That snow is starting to move up from the southern parts of the state this morning and will eventually arrive in southern parts of Mid-Michigan around 7 AM and afterward.
This snow is expected to impact those along I-69 and slightly northeastward into the Thumb. The Tri-Cities will be on the northern fringe and may get clipped by this system, but the better chances will be farther to the south and east. This snow will be around through the morning before tapering off into the afternoon, with most snow ending by 1 PM. There is a small chance for some spotty drizzle at the end.
Accumulations with this system shouldn't add up much more than 1-2" at most, and many areas will check in at an inch or less. As always, be careful out on the roads as snow falls, but this shouldn't be a huge problem for us.
Temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning won't be moving much today with highs once again expected to top out in the lower and middle 30s this afternoon. Winds are expected to be light and variable, so the wind chill won't be a substantial difference from the actual temperatures.
Dry weather should largely take over through the evening and overnight hours tonight, with just a small chance of drizzle and some patchy fog. Overnight lows will settle in the 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
