Snow has returned to Mid-Michigan this morning and a few extra minutes will likely be needed on the morning commute with our temperatures allowing snow to stick on the roads rather easily. Although our system from this morning quickly moves out, lake-effect will continue today, and our next system quickly moves in tomorrow.
Today & Tonight
We're already seeing some slow downs on our traffic map as we start Wake Up this morning, and those will likely increase as the morning goes along. While the snow isn't anything we can't handle as far as the amount, with temperatures in the teens or colder, it's having no trouble sticking to the roads.
Our snow this morning tied to the disturbance passing through should move through during the morning hours today, but despite most areas drying out during the afternoon, areas near the lakeshore may continue to see lake-effect snow at times through the afternoon and evening.
With this in mind, Winter Weather Advisories continue for Iosco (until 12 PM) and Alcona (until 5 PM) counties. Additional snowfall accumulations of 1-5" are expected in these areas through today.
Snowfall accumulations in other parts of Mid-Michigan will range from 1-2" this morning, to around 1" or less, depending on your location. Our map is pictured above. It's worth noting that with lake-effect possible in the Thumb, we may see some locally higher amounts there, too, but that comes with less confidence than areas north of the Bay.
Highs this afternoon will top out in the teens to near 20, with wind chills remaining in the teens at best. We'll likely fall into the single numbers and low teens for overnight lows, with scattered lake-effect snow overnight, too.
Saturday & Sunday
Over the weekend, Saturday will be the more active day of the two as lake-effect may still be going near the lakeshore, and our next round of system snow will be approaching from the west. While the morning may have some snow around here and there, the most widespread coverage of snow is expected fall during the afternoon and evening.
Snow on Saturday, when all is said and done, should amount to around 1-3" of additional snow. Of course, not a major snowstorm, but enough to be a nuisance so as always, be careful on any travels.
Snow should wind down on Saturday night and beyond any isolated lake-effect snow showers, the second half of the weekend should be dry.
High temperatures on Saturday will be a mix of teens and low 20s, while Sunday cools down to the teens and perhaps the single digits in our coldest areas.
