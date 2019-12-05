Snow is back on the agenda tonight, but brighter skies are ahead as we wrap up the work week.
Overnight
A clipper system will continue to produce light snow overnight, mostly focused on areas north and east of the Tri-Cities. A few isolated snow showers may break away farther south at times.
Snowfall totals will remain minor for most locations. We are looking at 1.0" or less for the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant and points south. In the Thumb and north of the Saginaw Bay, 1" to 2" will be possible.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and lower 30s. The snow will continue until Friday morning.
Friday
Lingering snow showers will depart by mid-morning on Friday, and a region of high pressure will take over from there. That will mean some increasing sunshine for the afternoon, but don't expect too much warmth out of it. Still, just having the sun will be a welcome change from early this week!
Highs Friday afternoon will level out in the mid 30s once again, with a NW wind at 10-15 mph. Dress for wind chills in the 20s!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
