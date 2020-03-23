Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the start of the week is just as nice.
Despite the calendar suggesting we're now in the spring season, snow returned to Mid-Michigan last evening and continues this morning. This of course follows a weekend that felt anything but spring-like, even after we've been so mild recently. That's Michigan, right?
Today & Tonight
Despite that snow this morning, we should see it exit the region rather quickly today. It's not all that heavy to begin with, mainly just persistent, which has allowed for some accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces. Even so, if you're traveling this morning take it easy as temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s so a few slick spots on the roads are possible, especially on elevated surfaces.
As far as any additional amounts go this morning, we expect most areas to stay under 1", with the exception of the Thumb where another inch is possible in a few places. Either way, this shouldn't be a big deal.
Snow should end by lunchtime today and once it does, we'll be dry the rest of the day. Mostly cloudy skies may linger, especially in locations farther to the east. However, we'll likely break the clouds up a bit this afternoon allowing for a little sun to poke through from time to time.
Highs should land largely in the lower and middle 40s this afternoon with a wind mainly from the west to northwest at times, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Dry weather rolls on this evening and overnight, with clouds varying from place to place. Winds should remain pretty light, so wind chill shouldn't be a huge factor if you want to get some fresh air tonight.
Lows will bottom out in the middle 20s to around 30.
Stay warm, everyone!
