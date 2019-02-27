Good Wednesday evening Mid-Michigan! Snow has returned to the area earlier today and that means some snow-covered roads.
Although the snow has moved out of the region, extra travel time to your destinations may still be needed.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Scattered snow may be possible for a short time this evening, but it's not expected to be quite as robust as some of the activity this morning. This scattered snow will be thanks to lake-effect.
Overnight, expect skies to clear out at least partially, if not becoming mostly clear. With light winds and a fresh coating of snow, lows should have no trouble falling into the teens and single digits.
Temperatures will be very cold for the start of your Thursday so make sure to bundle up!
