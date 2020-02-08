Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have a had a great weekend so far.
If you are wanting accumulating snow to return to the region, you don't have to wait too much longer because that snow will arrive around lunchtime Sunday.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
A few snow showers will be possible tonight, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 20s and teens. With a slight wind tonight, wind chill values will be in the middle to lower teens, so please stay warm.
Sunday
Plan on a quiet start with our weather on Sunday morning. We will have increasing clouds and afternoon high temperatures will climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s at best.
Once we enter the afternoon hours, that's when our next disturbance will arrive bringing the chance for accumulating snowfall.
Snow is expected to arrive during lunchtime Sunday and continue until very early Monday morning. Plan on another slick commute, and it may be best to not travel unless necessary. If you must, please stay safe.
The heaviest snow as of now is expected to fall from 6PM to 10PM.
Accumulations look to be a general 2" to 4" of snow across the board with locally higher amounts, up to 5" anywhere north and west of the Bay.
We will keep you updated with any changes.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
