Meteorological Spring may be here, but Winter wants us to know it's still in control.
Overnight
Snow will spread in across Mid-Michigan overnight, associated with an area of low pressure over Wisconsin. The snow will be light, but should have no trouble coating all surfaces, including area roads. Most locations will pick up a dusting to around 1" by daybreak. Lows overnight in the low and middle 20s.
Saturday
Intermittent light snow will continue for most of Saturday morning, meaning we'll have some shoveling or sweeping to do to start the weekend. Snow will taper off to snow showers by midday, with some additional lake effect snow showers continuing through early evening.
Accumulations will be more of a nuisance than anything else, with 1"-2" expected north of the Bay and along parts of US-127. The rest of the region will pick up a dusting to as much as 1". Highs Saturday will hit the low 30s, with light winds out of the NNW at 5-10 mph.
Sunday
It looks like most areas will stay dry on Sunday as a system is expected to pass through the Ohio Valley.
The northern fringe of the snow could give us a few snow showers in the southern half of the viewing area, with the best chances near I-69. If snow does make it this far north, it is expected to remain minor.
If you're traveling south into Indiana and Ohio and beyond, expect snowfall accumulations to be higher in that region.
Highs on Sunday will drop back down into the 20s.
