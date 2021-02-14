Snow, wind, and bitter cold have begun their assault on Mid-Michigan!
Weather Alerts
WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until Noon Tuesday for the following counties: GENESEE, HURON, LAPEER, SANILAC.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until Noon Tuesday for the following counties: BAY, GRATIOT, ISABELLA, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
Overnight & Tuesday
Moderate to heavy snow will continue across the majority of Mid-Michigan overnight, remaining steadiest until 4:00 - 5:00 AM. Expect all roads, including interstates, to remain snow-covered into the Tuesday morning commute along with poor visibility. Conditions will be made worse by blowing and drifting snow thanks to northeasterly winds at 10-20 mph, gusting between 20-30 mph at times.
The winds will also sharpen the already bitterly cold conditions. Lows will head for the low teens and single-digits, but wind chills will hover in well below zero, ranging anywhere from -5 to -20 at times. If you must travel overnight, be sure to allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination, take it slow, and give road crews plenty of room to work.
As the steady snow departs during the normal commute time on Tuesday morning, we'll begin to shift into the lake effect phase of this event. With northeasterly winds continuing to howl off of Lake Huron for most of the day, lake effect snow showers and some heavier squalls will continue to plague the Thumb. Some will likely reach inland toward the Tri-Cities and Flint metro areas from time to time, leading to rapid changes in conditions.
Blowing and drifting snow will also remain a problem, causing snow to blow back over previously cleared roads in some areas. Highs will climb into the middle teens, with wind chills continuing to hover near zero.
Snow showers will end Tuesday evening when winds turn toward the northwest, pushing any lake effect activity back out over Lake Huron. The winds will eventually subside on Tuesday night along with clearing skies. Add in the fresh snow pack, and we're looking at ideal cooling conditions which will result in low temperatures anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees below zero!
We'll begin to climb out of this deep freeze later this week, but hang in there for the time being!
Stay warm, everyone!
