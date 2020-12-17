While we missed the onslaught of snow across the northeastern United States on Thursday, a trailing disturbance did manage to send a little of the white stuff our way. Can we expect more as we look toward the weekend?
Overnight
Light snow the broke out on Thursday evening has mostly wrapped up for the night outside of a few flurries. Those will also fall by the wayside after midnight, leaving mostly cloudy skies behind for the remainder of the night. Even with the quieter conditions taking over, slick road conditions left behind by the snow will persist into the Friday morning commute. Stay alert for icy patches, and use extra caution on your commute!
Temperatures will settle in the middle 20s in most locations, but with a faint NNW wind at times.
Friday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will see many of us out the door in the morning, but icy areas may remain. Give yourself a little extra commute time, and stay alert for slippery areas! Any sunshine we enjoy in the morning will be handed back over to increasing clouds on Friday afternoon. Still, we won't be adding any snow to the equation, so we'll at least get to enjoy a dry day from end to end.
Highs will climb into the mid 30s, with a light SSW wind at 5-10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.