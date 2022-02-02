Good Wednesday morning!
We hope you've enjoyed the brief warm up Tuesday.
Conditions going downhill for most of Wednesday as snow moves in.
Much colder temperatures return late week into the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for several Mid-Michigan counties. For a complete list of alerts, head to our Weather Alerts page.
School Closings are also in effect for many districts, so check out our Closings page.
Wednesday & Thursday
Expect the snow to expand in coverage as the day goes along on Wednesday. Temperatures early on for some will stay near or above freezing, but expect the change over from showers to snow showers by mid-morning.
Snow is expected to be at its most consistent and heaviest from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Snowfall rates could reach as high as 1" per hour are possible.
Falling temperatures will be the trend through the day from the 30s into the 20s. Snow will have an easier time sticking to the roads, so plan for messy road conditions right into the afternoon bus stops (if in session) and evening drive. Temperatures will be a mix of teens and 20s by the drive home.
Wind from the north around 5-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph will have a chance to reduce visibility and blow the snow around.
Snow is expected to continue through the evening hours, gradually ending from northwest to southeast into the overnight hours and Thursday morning.
Snow is still possible in the southern parts of the TV5 viewing area (Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Shiawassee) and southward toward Detroit, but most of our region will be done with the snow before the Thursday morning drive.
As far as accumulations go, the heaviest areas in the warning zone are expected to pick up between 8-12" of snow, with a general 4-8" in the advisory area. There will be a sharp cutoff north of the advisory area, to hardly anything in counties like Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Iosco counties.
Snow will start slightly wet/normal before becoming more fluffy and light as the event goes along. Even so, be sure to take plenty of breaks when shoveling and try to stay ahead of the snow as best you can.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
