Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Snow made its presence known around Mid-Michigan last night and it looks to continue at times through our Friday. Snow-covered and slippery roads are a good expectation on the morning drive today, so plan for some extra travel time.
For perspective on the road conditions, it's worth noting we have some school closings and delays. Be sure to check those out on our Closings Page.
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 PM Friday for the following counties: HURON, SANILAC.
Today & Tonight
In addition to the snow-covered roads, snow is still falling around parts of the region and will likely continue in the Bay region and Thumb region at times through this morning.
With plenty of help from Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay, some of these snow showers could have some decent snowfall rates, which could re-coat any roads that were cleared and reduce visibility. Additional accumulations shouldn't get out of control, but some additional totals of 0.5" to 1" will be possible, with some locally higher amounts not out of the question in any stronger bands.
Temperatures are in the teens and 20s as we start the commute, with wind chills down in the teens as well. We don't expect much improvement today with high temperatures topping out mostly in the middle and upper 20s this afternoon.
Winds will start north northeasterly this morning, then gradually turn to the north northwest this afternoon and this evening. Until that time, we'll likely see lakeshore flood advisories remain in parts of the Thumb.
With that wind direction change, snow showers should start to diminish this afternoon and while we can't rule it out completely, any snow this evening should be fairly isolated with the best chances off to our south and west toward Grand Rapids.
Overnight lows will be chilly with skies generally seeing a decrease in cloud cover late tonight. Expect single digits off to the north with teens elsewhere in Mid-Michigan. Wind chills will likely be down in the single digits and may even fall below zero at times.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday is looking like the better day of the weekend with at least a bit of sunshine expected, especially to start the day. We'll likely cloud up a bit more into the afternoon but some partial sunshine should still be possible.
With the chilly start Saturday morning, high temperatures will likely be capped in the low to middle 20s Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will see an increase in cloud cover through the first part of the day, but dry weather is expected to hold through the morning for now. Things will change into the afternoon though as our next round of snow is expected to move into the region.
Once it arrives, it will likely stick around through the evening before pulling away from us into Monday morning.
Being more than 48 hours away from that arrival, it's tough to dive too far into the specifics. But if we had to give an early indication, a broad 1-4" type snowfall seems like a reasonable expectation for now. We will of course update that forecast as necessary through the weekend.
Highs on Sunday should be warmer than Saturday as we climb back into the 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.