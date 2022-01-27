Good Thursday evening! We hope you've had a great week. The weekend is just around the corner.
Scattered snow will move through this evening, and while it won't be heavy, there will be enough with cold temperatures to coat the roads, so take it easy if you're headed out tonight.
Track any snow with our Interactive Radar!
This Evening & Overnight
Temperatures are in the 20s in most areas this evening, with wind chills running in the teens in our coldest locations. The wind responsible for those wind chills will potentially blow any heavier (relatively speaking) snow showers around, which bring lower visibility along with any slippery roads.
Accumulations should remain under 1", so normal Michigan winter driving rules should get the job done tonight.
Snow associated with this clipper should end before midnight and most areas will stay dry for the overnight. But there is a chance some lake-effect snow could linger in the Thumb. Lows will take another drop tonight back to the single digits with some clearing, but much of the area should stay above 0.
Friday
Lake-effect snow showers will be possible in the Thumb through the day Friday, with lake-effect clouds will also be more prevalent there, even in areas that don't see snow showers.
Accumulations of a few inches (1-3") will be possible right along the shoreline in portions of Huron and Sanilac counties.
Areas inland will still see some cloud cover, but there will be a better chance for some sun to poke through at times during the day.
Highs on Friday will return to the teeens, with a northerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour keeping wind chills much cooler.
Lake-effect snow should wind down into Friday night, with skies clearing into Saturday morning as high pressure moves in. This will lead to a substantial cool down, with temperatures having a good chance to go below 0 for overnight lows.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
