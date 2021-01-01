Good Friday evening/night! Welcome to 2021!
Our next system is quickly moving in and is expected to last through tonight into early Saturday morning.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued until 6 AM Saturday for the possibility of hazardous travel conditions at times this evening into tonight.
Here's the latest on your forecast!
Tonight
A wintry mix arrive is gradually spreading northward through this evening. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow will all be possible as this system passes through. And with the type of precipitation being very sensitive to temperature, we could see a few changeovers from one type to another.
While amounts of ice and snow are important, focusing on the hazardous travel impacts for this system will look to be the main takeaway going into this later evening and overnight.
Several slow downs along with several accidents have already been reported from many locations across the region. Travel into tonight isn't advised, but if you do have to venture, plan for extra drive time along with giving road crews the room they need to clear and treat the roads.
Temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark or below going into tonight. Official lows will fall into the upper 20s. Winds will be out of the east northeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Freezing rain is expected to be more prevalent along I-69 and southward toward I-96 & I-94. Snow and sleet could mix in at times, but we expected the potential for higher ice amounts, up to 0.20" in this region. South of I-69, there could be spots that push 0.25".
Some better news is winds aren't expected to be too strong, but still could help aid in ice accumulations and the possibilities for some power outages into tonight. Just a heads up!
While some icing is also possible north into parts of the Tri-Cities and Thumb, snow and sleet will be around for a longer period of time, with accumulations up to 1-4". Ice amounts in this area should remain 0.10" or less in these locations.
Our northern counties are expected to be mostly snow, with totals from a trace up to 2" Some areas not included in the advisory farther south will fall right on the cut off from the 1-4" range. Any variations in where more moderate to heavy pockets of snowfall set up could put areas near near Clare, Gladwin, Standish, etc. in that range.
Mix and snow will keep going into the overnight, but start to wind down as we get closer to daybreak on Saturday. Still be aware of slick spots on any untreated surfaces going into Saturday morning.
Weekend Outlook
Going into the morning hours, skies will quickly dry out as the storm system begins to depart east.
Some clearing into the afternoon can't be ruled out possibly allowing in some rays of sunshine form time to time. We'll call for overall variably cloudy skies.
Highs for Saturday will reach just around or above freezing for most into the afternoon. This will help with any salting or treatments on the roads.
By the evening, more clouds move in into the overnight hours ahead of another small disturbance. Lows Saturday night drop back into the mid 20s. More slick spots on anything untreated will have the chance to refreeze.
Another round of some light snow will be possible going into Sunday. Favoring areas farther south near and along I-69. Folks north of the Bay may not see anything from this activity.
Any snow accumulations look to be around 1" or less at this point.
Mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with highs reach the low 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.