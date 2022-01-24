Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM Monday for GENESEE, LAPEER, and SHIAWASSEE Counties. More information on this alert can be found right here.
Monday
Most of the lower peninsula will see widespread snowfall on Monday. The best timing looks to be from late morning into the evening hours; peaking into the early afternoon.
The morning commute should mostly be in good shape with snow starting to move in from the north and west. The evening commute should expect some travel slowdowns as snow adds up throughout the course of the day.
Amounts don't look extreme with this system, but an overall 1-3" looks good when all said and done going into Tuesday morning. While not a lot, this is looking to be more of a shovel-able snow for many when all said and done.
Some locally higher totals near 4" are possible, especially locations along I-69 and south. Less north of the Saginaw Bay near 1" or less.
With temperatures in the teens and 20s, this will be more of a fluffy, light snow that can blow around easier. Watch for some reduced visibility. Like always, stay tuned for updates through the rest of the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
