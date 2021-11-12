Good Sunday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the weekend and we send our best for a great Sunday ahead.
Snow is already starting to move in this morning, and will be sticking around much of the day. While we don't expect much, some areas will pick up their first accumulation of the season by the end of the day.
Today & Tonight
While it may not be snowing everywhere just yet as of 7 AM this morning, the coverage is expected to expand through the course of the morning. Once it arrives, the chances will last through the evening hours before the area of low pressure responsible for our snow today pulls away to the east tonight.
Track the snow before you head out with our Interactive Radar.
Snow should remain light most of the time, with some moderate bursts at times today.
With temperatures expected to remain pretty steady above freezing today in the 30s, and with ground temperatures still running mild, accumulations will remain limited. Roads should remain primarily wet, though could get slushy where the heaviest showers fall. Some mixing may also be possible this afternoon.
Despite those factors, if snow comes down efficiently enough, some minor accumulations will remain possible. We expect accumulations to land around 1" in most areas, with a bit of variation on either side of that mark (0.5" to 1.5" or so).
As the system pulls away tonight, we should see snow come to an end, and skies appear to break up a bit going into the overnight. Most areas will remain dry, with just some isolated lake-effect snow possible.
Overnight lows will settle in the 20s and low 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.