Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Snow is long gone at this point and it should be a much quieter day compared to late last evening and this morning. While most roads are improving, be sure to stay vigilant when traveling today for any lingering icy areas.
Today & Tonight
Although a few breaks in the clouds behind our system are possible, expect skies to be mostly cloudy to overcast much of today. That will keep our temperatures in the 30s for highs this afternoon. Winds will pick up out of a westerly direction to 10-15 miles per hour at times, with gusts near 20 miles per hour. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, similar to Monday.
A cold front coming in from the northwest should pass through on the dry side for most areas. However, a few spotty flurries or snow showers can't be completely ruled out. If you manage to see one, we don't expect any significant impact or accumulation.
Once the front passes this evening, skies may break up a bit briefly, which could be just enough of a window that our temperatures could fall below freezing. With road treatments and temperatures above freezing this afternoon melting some snow, we could see a re-freeze in places tonight.
No precipitation is expected overnight. Lows will be dependent on how much and how long any clearing lasts. Expect mostly 20s by Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.