Temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark or just below in the 20s and low 30s, so there are slippery areas, especially on untreated roads. Thankfully our wind is on the lighter side so wind chills are only trailing actual temperatures by a few degrees.

Snow is long gone at this point and it should be a much quieter day compared to late last evening and this morning. While most roads are improving, be sure to stay vigilant when traveling today for any lingering icy areas. 

Today & Tonight

Highs Tuesday

Although a few breaks in the clouds behind our system are possible, expect skies to be mostly cloudy to overcast much of today. That will keep our temperatures in the 30s for highs this afternoon. Winds will pick up out of a westerly direction to 10-15 miles per hour at times, with gusts near 20 miles per hour. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, similar to Monday.

Wind & Temp Outlook Tuesday

A cold front coming in from the northwest should pass through on the dry side for most areas. However, a few spotty flurries or snow showers can't be completely ruled out. If you manage to see one, we don't expect any significant impact or accumulation. 

Flurries Tuesday

Once the front passes this evening, skies may break up a bit briefly, which could be just enough of a window that our temperatures could fall below freezing. With road treatments and temperatures above freezing this afternoon melting some snow, we could see a re-freeze in places tonight. 

No precipitation is expected overnight. Lows will be dependent on how much and how long any clearing lasts. Expect mostly 20s by Wednesday morning.

guest7975
guest7975

Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.

