Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great start to the week so far.
Weather-wise it has been fairly quiet, but that will change starting Wednesday night.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening, we will remain under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky condition. Temperatures this evening will start falling through the 20s. We will land in the lower 20s for overnight lows.
The winds will be out of the Northeast sustained at 5 to 10 mph, with that said 2 Mid-Michigan counties are under a Lakeshore Flood Advisory. Click here for alerts.
Snow Late Wednesday & Thursday
Snow is expected to start moving in Wednesday night and it will continue throughout the day on Thursday. This seems to be a longer event, so once the snow arrives it should be sticking around.
Right now, accumulating snow looks likely for some parts of Mid-Michigan, but we're going to be fine-tuning the forecast as we get closer to the event.
Pictured below are expect "highest" and "lowest" snowfall totals.
Keep tuning in to the First Warn 5 Forecast.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.