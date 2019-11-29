While we could have used more sun, our weather was at least quiet for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Now as we get ready to roll into December, our weather is set to take a wintry turn.
Overnight
Cloudy skies will remain unchanged overnight as high pressure centered over Hudson Bay desperately tries to cling to any control over our weather here in the Great Lakes. It will hang on long enough to keep things dry into Saturday morning, before things start to go downhill. Lows will settling into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Saturday & Sunday
The second half of the Thanksgiving weekend will be dominated by a new storm system developing over the Four Corners region tonight. Much like the system that left a mess here in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday, this system will feed off of upper-level energy provided by a sharp and deep trough in the jet stream over the Rockies. The storm will emerge into the Plains on Saturday morning and begin tapping into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The problem we face this time around, is that conditions will generally be colder, so we will face bigger issues from wintry conditions.
Cloudy and dry conditions will get our Saturday started, with just a slight chance for a few stray flurries. If you plan to make your way home from your Thanksgiving destinations on Saturday, earlier will be better. Scattered rain and snow showers will begin to break out in greater numbers after midday, as temperatures inch their way into the middle and upper 30s. Slick road conditions resulting from this activity will only get worse as we head into the evening.
The scattered rain and snow showers will develop into a wave of widespread, steadier mixed precipitation roughly between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM, accompanied by freezing rain that will continue throughout much of Saturday night. Locations north and west of the Tri-Cities will lean more toward snow, but freezing rain will still be prevalent enough to produce ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.2" along and north of M-46 by daybreak Sunday.
Locations to the south will lean more heavily into the rain category, but should be prepared for the potential of light icing as well. Lows Saturday night will wind up in the low 30s. Winds will be on the increase as well, out of the east at 15-25 mph.
Occasional rain and snow will continue along with windy conditions on Sunday as the central low pressure system tracks into the Ohio Valley. With more of our temperatures climbing into the upper 30s, the threat of icy conditions will diminish, but the mixed precipitation will still create treacherous road conditions through Sunday evening.
Snow accumulations will heaviest north of the Bay by the time things wind down Sunday evening, with 4"-8" of snow expected along the M-55 corridor. Mixing will scale totals back to 1"-4" around Mt. Pleasant, Gladwin, and Standish, with 1" or less around the Tri-Cities, Alma, and northern Thumb. No accumulation is expected south of Birch Run. It should be noted that these amounts may vary depending on the degree of mixing.
