Where have see heard this one before? Unseasonably cold temperatures on Monday have set the stage for yet another round of scattered snow overnight. Fortunately this week, we're getting the messy weather done early.
Overnight
A cold front will continue to sweep southward across Michigan overnight, stirring up scattered snow shower activity as it does. Snow could occasionally come down in heavy bursts, making for slick and even icy roads as temperatures fall into the low and mid 20s.
Accumulation by Tuesday morning will be varied and generally light, with most of the region along and west of I-75 picking up a dusting to as much as 1". Locations in the Thumb, however are likely to pick up more thanks to some enhancement off of Saginaw Bay. As the front passes south, winds will shift into the north and increase a bit. This will pull moisture inland and bolster the falling snow downwind of the Bay.
Add to that the likelihood of a pivoting band of lake effect snow across parts of Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola Counties, and the snow will become a bit more disruptive. Folks in the Thumb as fart south as Lapeer are more likely to see accumulation of 1"-2" by morning, with 2"-3" in parts of eastern Huron County. Isolated amounts up to 4" aren't out of the question in that area, especially if the lake effect snow persists. Check the image below for a full breakdown!
Tuesday
Any lingering snow showers from the overnight hours look to wrap up heading into Tuesday morning and going throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies with a good mix of the sun and the clouds look to be on tap for your Tuesday.
Temperatures will even be a touch colder than what we experienced for our Monday. High temperatures will struggle to reach 30 with some locations being stuck in the 20s. Wind chills will continue to make temperatures feel a good 5-10 degrees colder with winds out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph.
Also with Thanksgiving is right around the corner, people are beginning to plan for traveling to see friends and family. See how your travel forecast will play out.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
