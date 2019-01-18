Winter's set to deliver its first gut punch of the season here in the Great Lakes, and snow isn't even the worst of it.
Overnight
Light to moderate snow will spread in across most of Mid-Michigan overnight, primarily impacting locations south of M-55. Snow will quickly blanket the ground wherever it falls, but the powdery texture and slow pace will prevent it from accumulating too drastically.
We'll also see winds pick up out of the northeast overnight, increasing to 10-15 mph with higher gusts. That will create some issues with blowing snow, but will also make for the tip of the iceberg when it comes to some bitter cold spilling in with the snow. Lows will settle to the mid teens, but the winds will drop wind chill values near or below zero by morning.
Saturday
Occasional snow will continue across most of the region through early afternoon on Saturday, with folks north of the Bay tending to see more in the way of breakaway snow showers. We'll see all of the snow come to a quick end by mid-afternoon, as the central low pressure system begins to pull away into the Northeast. Snow accumulation will be on the lighter side, generally coming in around 1"-2" south of Saginaw Bay, and less than 1" to the north.
From there, it's all about the cold. An Arctic high pressure system rolling in behind the departing storm will drag a frigid air mass in across the northern US, while also cranking up the winds. Highs in the low 20s on Saturday afternoon will be contrasted by lows in the single digits overnight. All the while, wind chills will be absolutely brutal. Single-digit wind chills during the day, will dive well below zero overnight, even falling below -10 at times.
Sunday
The northeasterly winds will also stir up a few snow showers off of Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron at times into Sunday, but these will prove increasingly isolated as winds shift back into the north for the second half of the weekend. Some sun may even break through the clouds before day's end, but it will do absolutely nothing to warm us up. Highs will find their way back to only the low teens at best as the core of the Arctic air mass settles overhead, wind wind chills continuing to hold firm below zero.
Lows Sunday night will fall below zero as skies begin to clear. Winds will begin to ease, but wind chills remain dangerously cold all the way into Monday morning. If you are headed out at any time this weekend, make sure to cover up completely!
