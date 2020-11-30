Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's an awesome start to the week today.
Hopefully you took advantage of the beautiful weather over the weekend, with plenty of sun and decent temperatures for November. As expected last week, another round of winter weather appears to be on the way, for at least parts of Mid-Michigan.
This next round will impact areas to the east far more than those to the west and will be a drawn out event, meaning snow won't be coming all at once for those who see it.
Today - Tuesday
Out the door this morning, we don't expect too many issues despite some rain, snow, and mix moving back into the area. Wet weather this morning is not expected to be terribly heavy and shouldn't cause too many issues out on the roads. Temperatures are in the 30s this morning, with wind chills in the 20s.
Don't expect much of a warm up today, with 30s all day long and wind chills remaining in the teens and 20s thanks to a northerly wind around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts of 30+ miles per hour.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Thumb counties from 3 PM this afternoon through 4 PM on Tuesday and this is where we expect the worst of the winter-weather conditions today & Tuesday. We expect the highest snowfall totals of this event to be found here, too.
It's worth mentioning, the farther west you are, the less impact you will see from this system. In fact, those closest to US-127 may not see any accumulation at all and this will be a big dud. Areas north of the Saginaw Bay near the lakeshore also may not see much snow until late tonight and Tuesday.
This will also be a long-duration event, so snow won't come all at once on Monday. Tuesday is included with any snowfall totals.
Snow may be slow through the first part of today, and be mixed with rain at times, but we should see a transition to all snow this afternoon and evening. Snow should also become more consistent during that time as well.
Roads should initially be wet for most of the daylight period and accumulations may be limited to grassy areas at first. But as temperatures fall this evening, snow will be able to start sticking to roads, which could lead to slick travel tonight and Tuesday morning. Stay aware of changing travel conditions if you're out and about this evening.
That snow should continue tonight in eastern locations and will continue to grind out snow through tonight and Tuesday. Plan for slick travel on Tuesday morning in areas that see snow as temperatures fall into the 20s. Snow will eventually taper off on Tuesday night and we dry out Wednesday.
As far as snowfall totals, we expect largely 2-5" in the advisory area. However, with some lake enhancement, there could be some areas that exceed 5" of snow within this zone. We'll monitor things as this even gets underway.
Totals will taper off to not much of anything as you go west. Areas such as Saginaw, Bay City will be right on the cut off of 1-2", while Flint is right near the border of our 2-5" zone, so be prepared for small shifts which could send you into another snowfall zone.
Lakeshore Flood Warnings and Advisories have also been issued for Bay, Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties as gusts reach 35 miles per hour at times today into Tuesday.
Significant lakeshore flooding and some shoreline erosion is expected in the warning area, with high waves possibly damaging structures near the water. Some flooding is also expected in the advisory area.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
