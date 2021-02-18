Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. Hopefully the second half is just as nice or better.
After a busy start to the week, a quiet, sunny day Wednesday was just what we needed to catch our breath. But as is typically the case in February, those breaks are usually short lived and today is no exception as some areas will see the next round of snow move in later today. Thankfully, this round won't be quite as heavy.
Today & Tonight
Although snow returns to the forecast, we expect things to remain dry through the morning commute. The air mass is still pretty dry from yesterday's nice day so it will take some time for snow to overcome that and start hitting the ground.
Expect an increasing cloud trend in any areas that are still seeing gaps in the clouds, but a fairly smooth commute otherwise. Be mindful of any backroads that may still be icy, too. Temperatures are highly variable this morning, ranging from a few degrees below zero to the low teens.
Highs this afternoon will be similar to yesterday or a touch warmer with mostly the middle 20s, joined by an east northeasterly wind around 5 to 15, keeping wind chills mostly in the teens.
Lake-effect snow should arrive first, affecting some of our counties north of the Saginaw Bay as soon as this morning (areas of Alcona, Arenac, Iosco).
System snow should eventually move into the region later this morning or early afternoon for areas to the south and east near I-69 and the Thumb. That snow will expand a bit, possibly reaching farther west a bit later in the afternoon, but the chances to see snow will gradually drop off the farther north and west you go from the Thumb and some areas won't see any snow at all.
Snow associated with this system will pull away from us tonight, but scattered lake-effect will continue into the overnight so we'll need to be mindful of any slick areas for the Friday morning commute.
As far as snowfall amounts, through 7 AM Friday, we expect the central and eastern Thumb to pick up around 1"-2" of new snow, while those near the lakeshore could pick up another 1-3". Our counties north of the Saginaw Bay could pick up another 1-2" near the lakeshore as well. Those totals will drop off to 1" or less the farther west you go.
Overnight lows will settle in the single digits to low teens by Friday morning.
Stay warm, everyone!
