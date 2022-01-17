Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was much more gray as we kicked off a brand new workweek, but overall, a pretty smooth start to the week. We just had a few flurries and light snow showers and highs were pretty typical for this point in January.
As for today, we expect our next round of snow, but if you're hoping for "the big one", don't get your hopes up.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, temperatures are around 5 to 15° warmer than this time yesterday, which puts us in the 20s in most areas. Winds are pretty light, but still just strong enough to keep some of our wind chills in the teens.
Highs today will manage to climb back into the 30s, despite the mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be pretty light through the first half of the day around 5 to 10 miles per hour from a more southerly direction, but wind chills will still be a bit cooler in the 20s.
Dry conditions through the first half of the day will also change for some, with our next round of snow arriving near the afternoon bus stops. With the area of low pressure passing by well to our north through the Superior region, the heaviest snow will be to our north and we'll get more of a glancing blow, with our northern counties along M-55 seeing the highest chance.
Areas to the south, the Tri-Cities, Thumb region and southward toward I-69, may see a period of snow today, but it's no guarantee. There will be some dry low-level air and it looks like a limited time window already, so some of these areas may miss out on the snow entirely.
Those who do see snow won't see a ton, with totals around 1" possible along the M-55 corridor, with totals much less as you work southward. With temperatures in the vicinity of the freezing mark or just below, stay safe out on any roads that become snow covered.
Snow will move out fairly efficiently, but some spotty drizzle or light snow could linger overnight. Thankfully, our temperatures will actually rise or stay steady in the low to middle 30s during the overnight, which should prevent most areas from having to deal with freezing drizzle.
If you're out late tonight and the temperature hasn't come above that mark, be mindful of any icy patches.
Wednesday
A continuation of isolated areas of drizzle and light snow is possible Wednesday morning, but should wind down as the morning goes along as the dry slot of the storm system moves into the area.
Temperatures on Wednesday will start in the 30s for the early morning hours for some, but fall into the teens and 20s for the afternoon and evening. These temperatures will feel much colder with a breezy west northwest wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with wind chills dropping into the single digits, perhaps even below zero.
After a break in the precipitation, some lake-effect snow will redevelop in the late afternoon and evening, so there will be the possibility of some scattered snow showers, mostly in our traditional lake-effect zones farther to the north and west.
Overnight lows Wednesday night will settle into the single digits and low teens.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.