Good Thursday evening! We hope you've had a great week, just one more day to go tomorrow before the weekend arrives.
While it's been a quiet day, the last day of the workweek on Friday won't let us transition into the weekend easily. Our next round of snow moves in late tonight and will have a chance to make the morning commute a bit messy.
That system won't stick around long, but behind it, our temperatures will take another tumble into the weekend.
This Evening & Overnight
Temperatures will stay in the 20s and 30s through the evening hours and likely won't fall too far overnight as clouds will stick around, along with a breezy south southwesterly wind (10-20 mph, gusting near 30 mph).
Overnight lows will be around the upper teens to middle 20s.
Any flurries should wind down this evening too, briefly giving us a few hours of dry weather, before that snow returns closer to the morning drives on Friday.
Friday
Snow will be most likely and at its most consistent through the first half of the day before ending as we get closer to lunchtime. While it won't be a ton of snow as far as the amounts go, up to a quick inch or two in our heaviest spots, the timing will certainly bring a few headaches for the bus stops and commutes. Plan for some extra travel time for the last day of the workweek.
Once that round of snow ends, we should get a break around midday before a cold front comes in during the late afternoon and evening bringing a scattered chance of showers. With highs expected to be well into the 30s and possibly low 40s in spots, snow showers could occasionally mix with rain before temperatures cool off.
Snow showers should end in most areas overnight into Saturday morning. Overnight lows Friday night should have a chance to fall into the single digits to low teens.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
