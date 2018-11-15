Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and for all of the hunters out there, Happy Opening Day!
If you're headed out early this morning, things look pretty quiet. Later on this afternoon though, things will be changing as our next round of snow moves into the region.
For everyone headed out, good luck!
Today & Tonight
At this point for the morning commute, we're just seeing an increase in clouds. We will get through your morning dry before snow starts to move into the I-69 corridor toward lunchtime.
Temperatures are starting in the 20s for most, with a few teens here and there. Winds through today are expected to be southeasterly today, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Highs this afternoon in the middle 30s look reasonable.
Snow will gradually overspread the area through the afternoon and evening. That snow may mix with rain at times this afternoon, but most of this storm system will bring snow. As we hit the overnight period, we'll likely get a bit of a break before another round moves in for the first half of Friday.
Accumulations during today will mostly be on grassy surfaces, but accumulations on area roads may be realized if snow becomes heavy enough.
As far as amounts go, most areas will likely fall around 1-2" through Friday morning, with a few spots possibly reaching 3-4". We've got our snowfall map below.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
