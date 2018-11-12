Good Monday evening! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
After some snow to end last week and a few rounds in spots this weekend, Snow will quickly return for some tonight and into our day on Tuesday.
However, some welcomed sunshine look to present itself in the short term forecast.
We explain below!
Tonight
Expect a dry evening commute for the next few hours. A few isolated flurries will be possible but nothing more than that. Majority of Mid-Michigan will stay dry.
This will quickly change going into the later evening and overnight hours. Snow quickly returns tonight for some areas, mainly from around the Tri-Cities, Thumb and areas to the south and east. This snow is expected to last from late tonight into the morning hours of Tuesday. Tuesday morning commute is looking to be a bit on the messy side. Pack your patience!
With temperatures falling into the middle 20s overnight, some slick spots will be likely in places that see snow tonight. Amounts should be light, with most areas under 1.00". If anyone sees around an inch, it's likely going to be areas toward the south and east like Lapeer and Sanilac counties.
Our general snowfall outlook is pictured below.
Tuesday
Isolated snow showers will linger into the day on Tuesday after the passage of a cold front. The majority of any snow shower activity will be falling in the form of lake effect. With lake effect, few select areas will receive snow while others won't see anything at all. Those who do can expect a quick dusting with some reduced visibility.
Temperatures behind the passing cold front look to be even colder than what was recorded on Monday. High will be lucky to break freezing staying in the low 30s.
Winds will be a touch on the breezy side out of the west northwest around 10-15 mph. This will make wind chills or feels like temperatures feel more like the 20s.
After all of the snow, some sunshine looks to make a return to the forecast! Find out when in your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
