Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
Our weather story has been quiet this week and more of the same is on the way for Wednesday. However, it looks like that's where our run of dry weather comes to an end as snow is expected to return to the area late tonight and Thursday.
Today & Tonight
As far as your Wednesday is concerned, we shouldn't have any issues. You're in for a dry morning commute with temperatures that are in the lower and middle 20s. Wind chills are running a bit cooler in the teens.
Skies are a bit variable this morning and have cleared out a bit in some areas. But expect any clearing that we see this morning of any low clouds to be short lived with an increase in mid-level and high clouds.
Despite the clouds sticking around for much of the day once again, a southwesterly wind flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour (gusting to 20 mph), high temperatures should manage to climb into the middle 30s for most areas this afternoon.
Dry weather should hold most of the evening, but we'll start watching for snow around 9 PM and afterward. Once snow arrives, it will only become more widespread overnight and into Thursday morning.
Overnight lows will be in the 20s with wind chills dropping into the teens and single digits.
Thursday
Those temperatures in the 20s will not only allow for snow to stick on the roads without much trouble, it will also be our warmest part of the day.
Temperatures are gradually expected to fall through the day, reaching the teens and single digits by the evening, so plan for slick roads to remain an issue into the afternoon where snow continues to fall. In addition to that, salt will become less effective as temperatures drop.
Snow should be at its heaviest in the morning, although not coming down as hard as Sunday. Once we get to the afternoon, we expect that snow to gradually lighten up and taper off into the evening hours.
When all is said and done from the system snow, we expect snowfall amounts to fall somewhere between 1-3" just about everywhere, with the lightest totals to the north of the Tri-Cities. Areas around I-69 may have an outside shot at 4" but we expect that to be more of the exception not the rule.
Once the system snow comes to an end, we'll shift to more of a lake effect event, with the best chances for continued snow showers in the Thumb.
