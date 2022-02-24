Good Thursday evening! We hope you've had a great week. Your weekend is just around the corner!
Despite some scattered snowflakes through the day, it's been a much quieter stretch Wednesday and much of today compared to our Tuesday. That break is winding down though, with our next round of messy weather expected to arrive late this evening into the Friday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued to cover this event. Be sure to head to our Weather Alerts page for details for your county.
This Evening & Overnight
As of 10 PM, snow has returned on radar, but doesn't appear that it's hitting the ground in every single location yet according to ground observations and our visibility map. Although it hasn't gotten going in a big way just yet, it will eventually overcome that dry air and start re-coating the grass and pavement at ground level.
Track the snow as it comes in if you'll be out later with our Interactive Radar.
Snow will expand in coverage and intensity through the night, covering pretty much all of Mid-Michigan by 3-4 AM. The heaviest snowfall rates look to fall between 3-8 AM, where rates could be around 0.50" per hour.
Plan for extra travel time for your morning commute and be sure to check in on any delays or closings in the morning.
Friday
Snow should start winding down quickly around 8-9 AM onward through the rest of the morning, with only scattered snow showers at best for the second half of the day. With that scattered coverage, some areas may not see another flake as the system pulls away.
With the snow ending early, the afternoon and evening drives will hopefully be improved with road crews having most of the day to get caught up. We appreciate their efforts! Highs in the 20s will be supportive of road treatments working well, too.
When all is said and done, a general 1-4" can be expected around the TV5 viewing area, with the lightest amounts in the far north closer to areas like Roscommon and Ogemaw counties.
Although it's not a huge change to our map, portions of Arenac, Gladwin, and Iosco county could go just over 3", so the 2-4" zone was moved slightly into those counties to account for that change.
One area to watch will be the Thumb, where some lake enhancement is possible off of Lake Huron with northeasterly flow, which could boost totals a little bit higher in isolated locations.
Winds will turn more northwesterly later in the day, and also lighten up quite a bit.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
