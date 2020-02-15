Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend.
Valentine's Day was a cold one, but hopefully that didn't get in the way of you having a great day.
Things will be slowly turning "warmer" for the weekend, but we'll see a little snow too.
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
We start off the weekend very cold. Winds chills below zero with temperatures in the single digits out the door this morning. Grab the layers!
We start the day dry with some sunshine. More clouds from the north and west will begin to increase going into the afternoon hours.
Chances for some light snow will increase for the later afternoon and evening hours. Could cause some slick spits while out driving this evening.
Accumulations will be on the lighter side. An inch or less when all is said and done.
Temperatures will slowly improve this afternoon with high temperatures climbing back into the low 30s for most.
Unfortunately, we will have breezy conditions which will give us a wind chill factor. Sustained winds are expected at 15-25 miles per hour out the southwest with gusts near 30 miles per hour at times.
Any snow showers look to wrap up after midnight.
Lows tonight will be cold once again but not as cold as the previous nights; down into the mid 20s.
Sunday
We will dry out by Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme throughout the day. A few rays of sun mixed in will definitely be possible.
Temperatures will be a touch warmer in the middle 30s.
Winds will still be a touch breezy out of the west around 5-15 mph. No where near as strong as Saturday. Still be sure to dress from cold wind chills all weekend.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
