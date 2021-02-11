The deep freeze continues, but now we're adding snow back into the equation.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from midnight until 12:00 PM Friday for the following counties: ALCONA, IOSCO
Tonight
Clouds will continue to build this evening as we prepare for our latest bout with snow. A small disturbance spread across Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois will track northeast toward the state later tonight, with isolated snow showers developing after 10:00 PM. Those snow showers will become a more widespread light snow after midnight, as some energy from a surface trough of low pressure enhances the snow slightly. Intermittent light snow will then continue throughout the night and into the Friday morning commute, with more of the focus shifting north of the Tri-Cities by daybreak.
Adding an additional wrinkle to things overnight will be a developing easterly wind off of Lake Huron. This will result in a wave of lake effect snow bands that will set up over the north side of Saginaw Bay shortly before daybreak. Some of the bands will be heavy and ongoing at the time of the Friday morning commute, especially across Iosco and Alcona Counties. Falling snow or not though, expect overnight and morning travel on Friday to be messy. Lows tonight will remain in the low teens, with northerly winds shifting east at 5-10 mph.
Friday
Occasional lake effect snow will persist throughout the day on Friday, remaining heaviest and most frequent north of Saginaw Bay. Expect rapid changes in visibility due to high snowfall rates in the heavier lake effect snow bands, and snow-covered roads wherever snow falls. Parts of the Thumb, especially closer to the shore will also be more prone to frequent lake effect snow showers, but to a lesser degree than across Alcona and Isoco Counties. Locations farther inland will experience snow showers to a lesser extent, but isolated heavier bursts of snow will be possible regardless.
Snowfall amounts over the next 24 hours will vary widely from location to location, and will prove little more than a nuisance for a good majority of us. Portions of Alcona and Isoco Counties will bear the brunt of the snow, picking up 3"-7" of snow by Friday evening. Locations north of US-10 farther inland will range anywhere from 1"-3" of new snow, along with the far eastern Thumb. The rest of us will pick up 1" or less.
Highs Friday will climb into the upper teens to low 20s, before heading into the low teens on Friday night. After a break in the snow Friday night, a new disturbance will bring a second round of light snow to the region on Saturday. The could put down an additional 1"-2" of snow by Sunday morning.
