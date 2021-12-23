Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point.
Christmas is just around the corner and it looks like we'll have a mixed bag ahead of the holiday, with some snow returning today, but warm temperatures and rain arriving Christmas Eve to wipe out most, if not all, of our fresh snow cover by Christmas Day.
Thankfully for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, travel weather looks decent.
Today & Tonight
Despite snow returning today, we're off to a dry start this morning. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s once again, not too much different from where we've been much of this week. Wind chills aren't quite as dramatic as yesterday morning, but a few spots have fallen into the single digits.
With plenty of clouds and the snow arriving later today, highs will be capped in the lower to middle 30s this afternoon. With a south southeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, temperatures will feel more like the 20s.
Snow should arrive around midday in areas closer to US-127 and western sections of I-69, gradually spreading north and east through the afternoon and early evening. Snow is expected to be mostly light, but we could see some slightly heavier pockets where any efficient snow bands set up.
With the progressive nature of this system, accumulations shouldn't add up too much, with an inch or two in the northern Thumb and areas north of US-10. Totals are expected to get gradually lighter, around 1" or less, as you move south toward I-69.
While most should fall within that general range, some locally higher totals around 3" will be possible if any stronger snow bands develop.
Snow should wind down as we approach midnight, with drier weather overnight into Friday morning. Lows will be warmer than we've been the last few days with upper 20s to low 30s. Some fog will also be possible.
Christmas Eve
Dry weather is largely expected to start our Christmas Eve, but wet weather chances will return as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. With temperatures ahead of our next system expected to warm well into 30s and 40s, rain will be our primary form of precipitation.
Although it will be a nuisance, especially during the evening, this rain should be fairly light too, and it's better to deal with than ice. Rainfall amounts look less than impressive, with most areas barely cracking 0.10" if that.
Christmas Day
A frontal boundary is expected to linger just to our south on Saturday, which will keep some occasional showers in the forecast on Christmas Day. These aren't expected to last all day, but we'll keep a small chance in the forecast through early evening. These showers also look light and should primarily be in the form of rain, too. The highest chances for rain will be along I-69 and southward, with lesser chances as you go north.
Highs on Christmas Day will be in the upper 30s north to middle 40s south.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
