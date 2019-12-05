Good Thursday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far.
There was a few peaks in the clouds earlier today. Hopefully that lifted your spirits, since it has been pretty gloomy lately.
Going towards tonight we are tracking snow showers.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Starting late this evening, the snow will start to fall across portions of Mid-Michigan. If you have any evening plans, like going to the Christmas Tree lighting in Flint, check in on the radar every once in awhile.
If you are traveling anywhere watch out for reduced visibility and slick roads.
Snowfall totals will remain minor for most locations. We are looking at 1.0" or less for the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant and points south. In the Thumb and north of the Saginaw Bay, 1" to 2" will be possible.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and lower 30s. The snow will continue until Friday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.