Good Wednesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the New Year and if you're getting back into the routine today, we hope it's a smooth transition.
We had a chance to dry out yesterday with even a few peeks of sun here and there to end the day, but clouds will quickly fill back in today and snow showers will be following this afternoon and evening.
Today & Tonight
Thankfully, despite snow returning to the forecast, we should manage a dry morning commute today.
Temperatures are a bit of a mix as you step out the door, with some of our northern counties falling into the single numbers this morning, with teens in the Thumb, and lower and middle 20s around the Tri-Cities.
Those temperatures this morning should warm up to the upper 20s and low 30s later on this afternoon, with a southerly wind flow around 5-10 miles per hour.
Snow showers will start to show themselves around lunchtime or shortly thereafter, with chances running through the evening hours tonight. With temperatures largely expected to be around freezing or below today, roads may get slick at times tonight.
When all is said and done, this won't be a huge snow. Accumulations are generally expected to be 1" or less, with perhaps a few isolated spots here and there going a touch higher.
Snow gradually tapers off overnight, with lows expected to stay in the lower and middle 20s for Thursday morning.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.